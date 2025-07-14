SPC Global Holdings Relocates Administrative Office

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SPC Global Holdings Ltd has announced a change in its registered and principal administrative office address to Level 6, 501 Swanston Street, Melbourne VIC 3000. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and may signify strategic positioning to support its growth ambitions in both domestic and international markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SPG) stock is a Buy with a A$0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Food Revolution Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:SPG Stock Forecast page.

SPC Global is a leading Australian food and beverage company, encompassing brands such as The Original Juice Co, SPC, Nature One Dairy, and Natural Ingredients. The company offers a diverse range of products, including packaged fruits and tomatoes, baked beans, spaghetti, ready-made meals, juices, wellness shots, powdered milk, and supplies for the food service industry. With a strong agricultural heritage, SPC Global employs around 800 people and operates in Australia and Asia, with plans for further domestic and international expansion.

