SPARX Group Sees 3.8% Growth in October AUM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sparx Group Co ( (JP:8739) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SPARX Group Co., Ltd. reported a 3.8% increase in assets under management (AUM) for October 2025, amounting to JPY 2,191.9 billion. This growth reflects positive investment performance and strategic positioning in the market, particularly in Japanese and Asian equities, as well as renewable energy sectors, which could enhance revenue streams and strengthen stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8739) stock is a Buy with a Yen1740.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sparx Group Co stock, see the JP:8739 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sparx Group Co

SPARX Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company manages a diverse range of investment strategies, including Japanese and Asian equities, real assets, and private equity, with a significant emphasis on renewable energy investments.

YTD Price Performance: 0.29%

Average Trading Volume: 43,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen46.2B

Find detailed analytics on 8739 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue