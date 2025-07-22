Spartan Resources Faces Suspension Amid Acquisition by Ramelius Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gascoyne Resources Limited ( (AU:SPR) ) has issued an announcement.

Spartan Resources Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, will have its securities suspended from quotation following a Supreme Court of Western Australia order. This suspension is part of a scheme of arrangement where Ramelius Resources Limited will acquire all issued shares of Spartan Resources, potentially impacting stakeholders and altering the company’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SPR) stock is a Buy with a A$1.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gascoyne Resources Limited stock, see the AU:SPR Stock Forecast page.

More about Gascoyne Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,867,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.58B

See more insights into SPR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

