Spartan Resources Acquisition by Ramelius Approved

Gascoyne Resources Limited ( (AU:SPR) ) has shared an announcement.

Spartan Resources Limited has announced that its acquisition by Ramelius Resources Limited has been approved by the Supreme Court of Western Australia. The acquisition will proceed through a scheme of arrangement, with Spartan shareholders receiving $0.25 cash and 0.6957 new Ramelius shares per Spartan share. The Spartan shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX, and the scheme is expected to be implemented by July 31, 2025, impacting the company’s market presence and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SPR) stock is a Buy with a A$1.70 price target.

More about Gascoyne Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,867,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.58B

