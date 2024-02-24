Sparta Commercial Services Grants Stock Options to Insiders

Sparta Commercial Services (SRCO) has released an update.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. has issued five-year stock options to its top executives, independent directors, employees, and consultants to purchase shares at $0.14 each, a price slightly above recent trading averages. These options, which total over 2 million shares, will vest over the next three years. This move is part of the company’s compensation strategy and the transactions are privately executed, bypassing public offering requirements. Recipients have declared their intention to hold these shares for investment purposes, supported by their insider access to company information.

