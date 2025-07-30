Sparta Commercial Services Delays Yearly Report Filing

Sparta Commercial Services ( (SRCO) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending April 30, 2025. The primary reason for the delay is the need for additional time to complete and review financial statements, which involves coordination with accountants and attorneys. The company anticipates filing the report no later than fifteen days after the prescribed due date. Sparta Commercial Services has indicated that there will be no significant changes in financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Anthony L. Havens, the Chief Executive Officer, who reaffirmed the company’s commitment to compliance.

More about Sparta Commercial Services

Average Trading Volume: 69,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.97M

See more data about SRCO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

