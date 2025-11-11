Sparebankstiftelsen SMN Increases Stake in SpareBank 1 SMN

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from SpareBank 1 SMN ( (SRMGF) ) is now available.

Sparebankstiftelsen SMN has increased its stake in SpareBank 1 SMN by purchasing 50,000 equity certificates, bringing its total to 7,220,111 certificates, which represents 5.01% of the company’s outstanding equity certificates and voting rights. This transaction marks a significant milestone as it pushes Sparebankstiftelsen SMN’s ownership above the 5% threshold, triggering disclosure obligations under the Securities Trading Act, indicating a strategic move that could influence the company’s governance and stakeholder dynamics.

More about SpareBank 1 SMN

Average Trading Volume: 96,167

Current Market Cap: NOK26.63B

Find detailed analytics on SRMGF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue