Sparebankstiftelsen SMN Increases Stake in SpareBank 1 SMN

An announcement from SpareBank 1 SMN ( (SRMGF) ) is now available.
Sparebankstiftelsen SMN has increased its stake in SpareBank 1 SMN by purchasing 50,000 equity certificates, bringing its total to 7,220,111 certificates, which represents 5.01% of the company’s outstanding equity certificates and voting rights. This transaction marks a significant milestone as it pushes Sparebankstiftelsen SMN’s ownership above the 5% threshold, triggering disclosure obligations under the Securities Trading Act, indicating a strategic move that could influence the company’s governance and stakeholder dynamics.
More about SpareBank 1 SMN
Average Trading Volume: 96,167
Current Market Cap: NOK26.63B
