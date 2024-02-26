SPARC AI Advances to Next Development Phase

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc (TSE:SPAI) has released an update.

SPARC AI INC. has successfully completed the first phase of their geospatial AI chip and mobile app development and has now moved on to the second phase, which includes integrating their SPARC technology into a mobile app and microchip. They have partnered with Coral, a Google-owned hardware and microchip manufacturer, and expect to receive the Coral microchips by mid-March. The company also plans to have a working mobile application in March, with further updates to come as they proceed with integration testing and drone testing for the new SPARC-enabled microchip.

