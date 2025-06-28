Spain’s Inflation Surges: What It Means for Stocks

Spain’s Harmonised Inflation Rate for June was released today, revealing a year-on-year increase that surpassed expectations. The inflation rate stood at 2.2%, higher than the anticipated 2.0% and also up from the previous month’s figure of 2.0%. This unexpected rise in inflation could signal shifting economic dynamics within the country.

