Spain’s GDP Growth Slows, Misses Estimates

Spain’s GDP growth rate year-on-year has decreased to 2.8% from the previous 3.1%, marking a 0.3 percentage point decline. This indicates a slowdown in economic expansion compared to the previous period.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The actual GDP growth rate of 2.8% fell short of analyst estimates of 3.0%, which may dampen investor sentiment in the short term. Sectors sensitive to economic growth, such as consumer discretionary and industrials, are likely to experience the most immediate impact. The lower-than-expected growth could also influence longer-term policy expectations regarding fiscal and monetary measures.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue