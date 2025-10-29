Spain’s GDP Growth Slows: Market Braces for Impact

Spain’s GDP growth rate for the third quarter came in at 0.6%, showing a decline from the previous quarter’s 0.8%. This represents a decrease of 0.2 percentage points, indicating a slowdown in economic expansion.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The actual GDP growth matched analyst estimates of 0.6%, suggesting that the market had anticipated this deceleration. The stock market is likely to see a mixed reaction, with sectors sensitive to economic growth, such as industrials and consumer discretionary, potentially experiencing short-term volatility. In contrast, defensive sectors like utilities might remain stable as investors seek safer investments amid growth concerns.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue