SPACETALK Limited Issues Unquoted Converting Notes

SPACETALK Limited ( (AU:SPA) ) has provided an announcement.
SPACETALK Limited has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 unquoted converting notes set to expire on July 31, 2026. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction, and the securities will not be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.
More about SPACETALK Limited
YTD Price Performance: -19.35%
Average Trading Volume: 86,720
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$9.18M
