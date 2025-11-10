SPACETALK Limited Issues 3 Million Unquoted Converting Notes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
SPACETALK Limited ( (AU:SPA) ) just unveiled an announcement.
SPACETALK Limited has announced the issuance of 3,000,000 unquoted converting notes set to expire on July 31, 2026. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, indicating a strategic financial maneuver that could impact the company’s capital structure and stakeholder interests.
More about SPACETALK Limited
YTD Price Performance: -19.35%
Average Trading Volume: 86,720
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$9.18M
