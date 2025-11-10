SPACETALK Limited Issues 3 Million Unquoted Converting Notes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SPACETALK Limited ( (AU:SPA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SPACETALK Limited has announced the issuance of 3,000,000 unquoted converting notes set to expire on July 31, 2026. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, indicating a strategic financial maneuver that could impact the company’s capital structure and stakeholder interests.

More about SPACETALK Limited

YTD Price Performance: -19.35%

Average Trading Volume: 86,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.18M

Find detailed analytics on SPA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue