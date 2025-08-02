Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. Receives ACUITE BBB- Credit Rating

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. ( (IN:SPCENET) ).

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. has received an issuer credit rating of ACUITE BBB- with a stable outlook from Acuite Ratings & Research Limited. This rating reflects the company’s current financial standing and market position, potentially impacting its borrowing costs and investor perceptions. The rating is subject to change based on future developments, and stakeholders are advised to monitor updates closely.

More about Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd.

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is known for its contributions to the digital and technological landscape, catering to a diverse market that includes both local and international clients.

Average Trading Volume: 646,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

