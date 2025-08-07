SPACE CO., LTD. Reports Strong First Half 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from SPACE CO., LTD. ( (JP:9622) ) is now available.

SPACE CO., LTD. reported a positive financial performance for the first half of 2025, with net sales increasing by 6.6% and operating profit rising by 18.5% compared to the previous year. The company anticipates continued growth for the full year, projecting a 2% increase in net sales and a significant rise in profits, indicating strong operational momentum and potential benefits for investors.

More about SPACE CO., LTD.

SPACE CO., LTD. operates in the industry of space-related services and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions and services in the space sector, aiming to enhance its market position and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 36,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.84B

