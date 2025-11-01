S&P Global’s Mobility Spin-Off: Navigating Uncertainties and Risks Ahead

S&P Global (SPGI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

S&P Global’s plan to spin off its Mobility business into a separate publicly traded entity faces significant uncertainties and risks. The separation, announced for April 2025, hinges on satisfying numerous complex conditions and could be delayed or derailed by unforeseen developments. The anticipated tax-free status and strategic benefits are not guaranteed, and the process may incur substantial costs and divert management’s focus from core operations. Market reactions could be negative if the separation does not proceed as planned, potentially impacting the company’s financial health and share value.

The average SPGI stock price target is $610.64, implying 25.33% upside potential.

