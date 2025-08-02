S&P Global’s Mobility Spin-Off: Navigating Uncertainties and Potential Setbacks

S&P Global (SPGI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The planned separation of S&P Global’s Mobility business into an independent, publicly traded company is fraught with uncertainties and potential setbacks. The complexity of the spin-off, coupled with the need to satisfy numerous conditions, poses a significant risk to its completion within the anticipated timeline or at all. Unforeseen developments, such as market disruptions or challenges in meeting required conditions, could adversely impact the separation, potentially leading to less favorable terms or delayed benefits. Furthermore, the anticipated strategic and financial advantages may not materialize, and the significant resources required for the separation could detract from other business operations, affecting the company’s overall performance and share value.

The average SPGI stock price target is $614.06, implying 12.54% upside potential.

To learn more about S&P Global’s risk factors, click here.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue