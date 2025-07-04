S&P Global PMI Surpasses Expectations, Market Awaits Reaction

The S&P Global Composite PMI for June was released today, showing a slight increase above expectations. The index recorded a value of 52.9, surpassing the anticipated 52.8, although it marked a slight decline from the previous month’s figure of 53.0. This index, which combines both manufacturing and services sector activity, provides a snapshot of the overall economic health.

The slight uptick in the PMI above expectations could have a positive impact on the stock market, as it suggests continued expansion in economic activity. Investors might interpret this as a sign of resilience in the economy, potentially boosting confidence in equities. However, the slight decrease from the previous month could also temper enthusiasm, as it indicates a marginal slowdown. Overall, the market’s reaction will likely hinge on how investors weigh these mixed signals in the broader economic context.

