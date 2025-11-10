S&P Global Appoints Robert Moritz as New Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

S&P Global ( (SPGI) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 4, 2025, S&P Global‘s Board of Directors appointed Robert Moritz as a new Director, effective March 1, 2026, expanding the board from nine to ten members. Mr. Moritz will join the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Audit Committee, receiving standard compensation and participating in the company’s Director Deferred Stock Ownership and Compensation Plans.

Spark’s Take on SPGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPGI is a Outperform.

S&P Global’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its stock score. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation. The company’s strategic focus on innovation and shareholder returns supports a positive outlook, but market challenges in specific segments pose risks.

More about S&P Global

S&P Global Inc. operates in the financial information and analytics industry, providing essential intelligence for companies, governments, and individuals. The company is known for its credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions, serving a global market with a focus on delivering insights that drive economic growth and development.

Average Trading Volume: 1,526,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $150.3B

