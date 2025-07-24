SouthState Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SouthState Corporation ( (SSB) ) has issued an update.

On July 24, 2025, SouthState Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 22% annualized revenue growth and a 57% increase in loan originations. The company successfully completed the conversion of the IBTX franchise, enhancing its operations in Texas and Colorado. As a result of strong financial performance, the Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.54 to $0.60 per share, payable on August 15, 2025. This strategic move underscores SouthState’s commitment to delivering shareholder value and supporting future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (SSB) stock is a Buy with a $112.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SouthState Corporation stock, see the SSB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SSB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SSB is a Outperform.

SouthState Corporation scores strongly due to its robust financial performance and positive earnings call insights, which reflect strategic strength and future growth potential. Technical analysis suggests current bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. Valuation metrics are reasonable, supporting a favorable investment outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on SSB stock, click here.

More about SouthState Corporation

SouthState Corporation operates in the financial industry, focusing on banking services. It provides a range of financial products including loans, deposits, and investment services, with a market focus on growth through strategic acquisitions and organic development.

Average Trading Volume: 1,073,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.87B

Find detailed analytics on SSB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue