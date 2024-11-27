Southern Palladium Announces New Securities Issue

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has announced a new issue of securities involving 750,000 options set to expire on September 30, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.70. The proposed issue date for these securities is November 29, 2024. This move could be of interest to investors watching developments in the company’s financial strategies and market positioning.

