Southern Hemisphere Director Increases Shareholdings

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (AU:SUH) has released an update.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited has reported a change in Director Richard Caldwell’s interest, indicating an on-market acquisition of 300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at a value of $5,400.00, bringing his total holding to 23,700,000 shares and 1,000,000 unlisted options. The transaction occurred on September 13, 2024, without any changes in director’s interests in contracts or any trading during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

