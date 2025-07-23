Southern Cross Gold Expands High-Grade Mineralization at Sunday Creek

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. Chees Depository Interest Repr 1 shs ( (AU:SX2) ) has provided an announcement.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd has announced significant results from its Christina prospect, part of the Sunday Creek project, extending mineralization to a depth of 600 meters with high-grade intersections. The discovery of new vein sets and visible gold beyond initial geological interpretations highlights the potential for further expansion, reinforcing Sunday Creek’s status as a major gold-antimony discovery. These findings, including the extension of the mineralized strike length to 1.5 km, suggest substantial growth opportunities for the company, enhancing its position in the mining sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SX2) stock is a Hold with a A$6.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. Chees Depository Interest Repr 1 shs stock, see the AU:SX2 Stock Forecast page.

More about Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. Chees Depository Interest Repr 1 shs

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on gold and antimony exploration. The company is engaged in systematic exploration drilling to expand its mineral resource base, with a significant project at the Sunday Creek gold-antimony site in Victoria, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 528,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.54B

Learn more about SX2 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue