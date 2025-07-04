Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. Reports Increase in CDIs for June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. Chees Depository Interest Repr 1 shs ( (AU:SX2) ) has issued an announcement.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. announced an increase in the number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities for June 2025, with a net increase of 1,703,245 CDIs. This change reflects net transfers of securities between CDIs and common shares held on the TSX Exchange. The announcement indicates a strategic adjustment in the company’s securities distribution, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold deposits. The company is involved in the issuance and management of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) and common shares, with a market focus on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Average Trading Volume: 547,871

Current Market Cap: A$1.82B

