Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Issues Restricted Stock Units

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. Chees Depository Interest Repr 1 shs ( (AU:SX2) ) has issued an announcement.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. has announced the issuance of 82,116 restricted stock units under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are unquoted and will remain restricted until the transfer restrictions are lifted, indicating a strategic move to incentivize employees and align their interests with the company’s long-term goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SX2) stock is a Hold with a A$6.20 price target.

More about Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. Chees Depository Interest Repr 1 shs

Average Trading Volume: 542,296

Current Market Cap: A$1.54B



