Southern Cross Exploration NL Ceases Substantial Holding in Dateline Resources

An update from Dateline Resources Limited ( (AU:DTR) ) is now available.

Dateline Resources Limited has announced that Southern Cross Exploration NL has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change occurred because Southern Cross Exploration NL was unable to participate in Dateline’s capital raisings, leading to a dilution of their shareholding over time. This development may impact Dateline’s shareholder structure and could influence future capital strategies.

More about Dateline Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 64,562,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$429.1M

