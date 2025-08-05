Southern Cross Exploration NL Ceases Substantial Holding in Dateline Resources

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from Dateline Resources Limited ( (AU:DTR) ) is now available.
Dateline Resources Limited has announced that Southern Cross Exploration NL has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change occurred because Southern Cross Exploration NL was unable to participate in Dateline’s capital raisings, leading to a dilution of their shareholding over time. This development may impact Dateline’s shareholder structure and could influence future capital strategies.
More about Dateline Resources Limited
Average Trading Volume: 64,562,580
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$429.1M
See more insights into DTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.