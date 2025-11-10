Southeast Asia Properties & Finance Limited Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Southeast Asia Properties & Finance Limited ( (HK:0252) ) is now available.

Southeast Asia Properties & Finance Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 20, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0252) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Southeast Asia Properties & Finance Limited stock, see the HK:0252 Stock Forecast page.

More about Southeast Asia Properties & Finance Limited

Southeast Asia Properties & Finance Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating with limited liability. It is involved in property development and financial services, focusing on the Southeast Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 15,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$360.7M

See more insights into 0252 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue