South Pacific Metals Corp. Reports High-Grade Copper Assays at Ontenu NE

Kainantu Resources Ltd ( (TSE:SPMC) ) has provided an announcement.

South Pacific Metals Corp. has announced significant multi-element rock chip assay results from its Ontenu NE prospect within the Osena Project, located in the Kainantu Transfer Zone. The assays revealed high-grade copper, silver, and gold mineralization, with notable results including copper grades up to 21.2%. These findings, alongside previously released gold results, underscore the potential of the Ontenu NE area, which is characterized by intermediate sulfidation epithermal deposits similar to those mined by K92 Mining. The company has commenced drilling in the southern part of Ontenu NE, aiming to further explore and test the discovered structures.

