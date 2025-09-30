South Korea’s Industrial Output Slumps, Markets React

South Korea’s industrial production growth slowed significantly, with the year-on-year figure at 0.9%, down from the previous 5.0%. This represents a sharp decline of 4.1 percentage points, indicating a substantial decrease in industrial activity.

The actual industrial production figure fell short of the analyst estimate of 1.3%, suggesting weaker-than-expected industrial performance. This underperformance is likely to weigh on South Korean stock markets, particularly affecting manufacturing and export-oriented sectors. The market impact may be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as investors reassess growth prospects and potential policy responses.

