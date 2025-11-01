South Korea’s Import Decline Surpasses Expectations

South Korea’s imports fell by 1.5% year-over-year, a significant decline from the previous increase of 8.2%. This marks a sharp reversal in trade activity, with imports dropping by 9.7 percentage points.

The actual import decline of 1.5% was slightly worse than the analyst estimate of a 1.4% decrease. This unexpected contraction is likely to weigh on the stock market, particularly impacting sectors reliant on imported goods, such as technology and manufacturing. The market impact may be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as investors reassess growth prospects.

