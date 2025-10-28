South Korea’s GDP Surges Past Expectations, Market Reacts

South Korea’s GDP growth rate year-on-year advanced to 1.7%, significantly higher than the previous rate of 0.6%. This marks an absolute increase of 1.1 percentage points, indicating a stronger economic expansion compared to the prior period.

The actual GDP growth rate of 1.7% also surpassed analyst estimates of 0.9%, suggesting a more robust economic performance than anticipated. This positive surprise is likely to boost investor sentiment, particularly benefiting sectors tied to domestic consumption and export-oriented industries. The market impact may be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as investors reassess growth expectations and potential policy adjustments.

