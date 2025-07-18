Sourcenext Finalizes Stock Options Issuance for Directors and Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sourcenext ( (JP:4344) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sourcenext Corporation has finalized the terms for issuing stock options to its directors and employees, as resolved by its Board of Directors. This move involves the allocation of 6,665 share acquisition rights, allowing for the issuance of 666,500 common shares, which is expected to enhance employee motivation and align their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

More about Sourcenext

Sourcenext Corporation operates in the technology industry, focusing on software development and distribution. The company is known for its innovative software solutions and services, catering to a wide range of consumer and business needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,516,211

Current Market Cap: Yen24.21B

