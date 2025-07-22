Soul Patts Increases Stake in Perpetual Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. ( (AU:SOL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, a substantial holder in Perpetual Limited, has increased its voting power from 5.36% to 6.49% by acquiring additional ordinary shares. This change, combined with an existing economic interest through cash-settled equity swaps, brings Soul Patts’ aggregate economic interest in Perpetual to 9.59%. This move could potentially strengthen Soul Patts’ influence within Perpetual Limited, impacting its strategic decisions and stakeholder engagements.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SOL) stock is a Hold with a A$37.50 price target.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co.

Average Trading Volume: 548,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$15.32B



