Soul Patts Increases Stake in Perpetual Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
The latest update is out from Perpetual Limited ( (AU:PPT) ).
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, known as Soul Patts, has increased its voting power in Perpetual Limited from 5.36% to 6.49% through the acquisition of additional ordinary shares. This change in substantial holding reflects a strategic move by Soul Patts to strengthen its position in Perpetual Limited, potentially impacting the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder interests.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PPT) stock is a Hold with a A$22.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Perpetual Limited stock, see the AU:PPT Stock Forecast page.
More about Perpetual Limited
Average Trading Volume: 314,359
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$2.41B
For a thorough assessment of PPT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.