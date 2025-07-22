Soul Patts Increases Stake in Perpetual Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Perpetual Limited ( (AU:PPT) ).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, known as Soul Patts, has increased its voting power in Perpetual Limited from 5.36% to 6.49% through the acquisition of additional ordinary shares. This change in substantial holding reflects a strategic move by Soul Patts to strengthen its position in Perpetual Limited, potentially impacting the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

More about Perpetual Limited

Average Trading Volume: 314,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.41B

