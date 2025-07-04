Soul Patts Acquires Substantial Stake in AMA Group Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Ama Group Limited ( (AU:AMA) ) has provided an update.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (Soul Patts) has become a substantial holder in AMA Group Limited, acquiring a 4.48% voting power through 214,040,206 ordinary shares. Alongside Pengana Capital Group Limited, which holds a 0.71% voting power, the total voting power amounts to 5.19%. This acquisition could potentially influence the strategic direction of AMA Group Limited and impact its stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AMA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.10 price target.
More about Ama Group Limited
Average Trading Volume: 7,237,366
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$468.7M
See more data about AMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.