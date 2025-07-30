Sotherly Hotels Sells Parking Garage for $17.75M

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sotherly Hotels ( (SOHO) ).

On July 24, 2025, Sotherly Hotels Inc., through its affiliate SOHO Atlanta, LLC, entered into an agreement to sell the parking garage associated with the Georgian Terrace hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, to Banyan Street Capital LLC for $17.75 million. The proceeds from this sale are intended to reduce the principal balance on the existing mortgage for the hotel, following a Notice of Default received from the special servicer for its mortgage loan. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending various closing conditions.

The overall stock score is influenced significantly by financial performance, where improvements are overshadowed by high leverage risks. Technical indicators show stability but lack bullish momentum. Valuation is challenged by a negative P/E ratio. Although the earnings call highlighted positive operational metrics, corporate events such as the loan default notice add downside risk.

More about Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a Maryland corporation and the sole general partner of Sotherly Hotels LP, a Delaware limited partnership. The company is involved in the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and operations.

Average Trading Volume: 39,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $35.08M

