SOSiLA Logistics REIT Assures Stability Amid Management Review

SOSiLA Logistics REIT,Inc. ( (JP:2979) ) has provided an announcement.

Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd., the asset manager for SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc., has been recommended for administrative action by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission due to issues related to the asset management of a non-listed real estate investment corporation. Despite this, SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. assures stakeholders that there are no similar issues with its assets and anticipates no adverse impact on its operations.

More about SOSiLA Logistics REIT,Inc.

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on logistics facilities. The company is managed by Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd., which handles asset management for SOSiLA and other real estate investment entities.

