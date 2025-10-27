Soriana Reports Modest Revenue Growth in Q2 2025

Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV Class B ( (ONZBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV Class B presented to its investors.

Organización Soriana, S.A.B. de C.V. is a leading retail company in Mexico, operating a variety of store formats including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores, with a focus on providing a wide range of products to its customers.

In the second quarter of 2025, Soriana reported total revenues of 45,810 million pesos, marking a 1.7% increase compared to the same period last year. The company also noted a decline in net financial costs by 11.6% and invested 1,476 million pesos in capital expenditures.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit of 10,954 million pesos, representing a 4.6% increase from the previous year and a margin expansion to 23.9%. Despite these gains, the EBITDA decreased by 3.7% to 3,015 million pesos, with a margin of 6.6%. The net profit for the quarter was 743 million pesos, reflecting a 2.5% increase year-over-year.

Soriana’s management remains focused on strategic investments and social responsibility initiatives, including significant contributions to community development and environmental sustainability. These efforts are part of the company’s long-term strategy to enhance its market position and operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Soriana’s management is optimistic about continuing its growth trajectory through strategic investments and maintaining its commitment to social responsibility, aiming to strengthen its market presence and financial performance.

