Sony Group Advances Stock Buyback Strategy

Sony Group (SONY) has released an update.

Sony Group Corporation has actively engaged in a stock buyback program, repurchasing 4,749,600 shares for a total of 60.27 billion yen within August 2024, reaching 39.55% of their goal as per their latest filing. The company, which continues to hold 39,086,820 shares in treasury, has also disposed of a smaller number of shares, primarily through exercising stock acquisition rights, totaling 235,280 shares for approximately 2.61 billion yen.

For further insights into SONY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.