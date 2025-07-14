Sony Completes June 2025 Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sony Group ( (SONY) ) just unveiled an update.

Sony Group Corporation announced the completion of a share buyback program, which took place from June 1 to June 30, 2025, as part of a resolution approved by its Board of Directors on May 14, 2025. During this period, Sony repurchased a total of 10,772,700 shares, amounting to approximately 40.3 billion yen, representing 18.96% of the total authorized repurchase volume. This strategic move is part of Sony’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting positively on its market positioning and financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (SONY) stock is a Buy with a $21.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sony Group stock, see the SONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SONY is a Outperform.

Sony’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of the overall score, reflecting sound revenue and profit growth and solid cash flow generation. The technical analysis suggests a mixed outlook, with short-term weakness but potential for long-term gains. Valuation appears fair, with a P/E ratio indicating reasonable pricing relative to earnings, though the dividend yield is modest.

More about Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation is a multinational conglomerate based in Tokyo, Japan, operating in various sectors including electronics, gaming, entertainment, and financial services. The company is known for its consumer electronics products, such as televisions and cameras, as well as its PlayStation gaming consoles and entertainment content.

Average Trading Volume: 5,607,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $149.5B

