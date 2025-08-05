Sony Completes July Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Sony Group ( (SONY) ).

On August 5, 2025, Sony Group Corporation announced the completion of a share repurchase program, which was initially approved by its Board of Directors on May 14, 2025. During the repurchase period from July 1 to July 31, 2025, Sony repurchased 11,454,600 shares of its common stock for approximately 41.9 billion yen through open market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value, with a maximum of 100 million shares authorized for repurchase over a year-long period ending in May 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (SONY) stock is a Buy with a $21.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sony Group stock, see the SONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SONY is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 70 reflects Sony’s strong financial performance, characterized by consistent growth and efficient cash flow management. However, technical indicators suggest a lack of upward momentum, and the valuation shows limited income potential, slightly offsetting the financial strengths.

To see Spark’s full report on SONY stock, click here.

More about Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation is a multinational conglomerate based in Tokyo, Japan, primarily involved in the electronics, gaming, entertainment, and financial services industries. The company is known for its consumer electronics products, including televisions, cameras, and audio devices, as well as its PlayStation gaming consoles and a diverse range of entertainment content.

Average Trading Volume: 5,405,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $152.2B

See more insights into SONY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue