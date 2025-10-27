Sonova’s New Study on Extended Wear Hearing Aids: What Investors Need to Know

Sonova Holding Ag Unsponsored Adr ((SONVY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sonova Holding AG has announced a new clinical study titled ‘Evaluation of Extended Wear Hearing Aid for Mild Hearing Loss.’ The study aims to assess the benefits of extended wear hearing aids in reducing subjective listening effort in adults with mild sensorineural hearing loss. This research is significant as it could lead to improved hearing solutions for those with mild hearing impairments.

The intervention being tested is the Extended Wear Hearing Aid, a device designed to be worn continuously for extended periods. The study will evaluate its effectiveness in improving speech intelligibility and reducing listening effort.

The study follows an interventional design with a single group model. Participants will be fitted with the hearing aid and tested under various conditions, including unaided and aided with different pre-calculations. There is no masking involved, and the primary focus is on treatment.

Key dates for the study include a start date of December 18, 2024, which is also the date of the last update. The study is currently not yet recruiting participants. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market impact.

The outcome of this study could influence Sonova’s stock performance positively by showcasing innovation in hearing aid technology. It may also affect investor sentiment, as successful results could position Sonova ahead of competitors in the hearing aid industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

