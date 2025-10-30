Sonoro Gold Completes Key Payment for Cerro Caliche Project and Announces CFO Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sonoro Gold ( (TSE:SGO) ).

Sonoro Gold Corp. has completed the final concession payment for its flagship Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico, securing 100% interest in the El Rosario mineral concessions. This milestone allows the company to move forward with its open-pit, heap leach mining operation, which is in the final permitting stage. The resignation of CFO Salil Dhaumya was also announced, with Katharine Regan stepping in as interim CFO. This development marks a significant step in Sonoro’s operational progress and strengthens its position in the mining industry.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company focused on the Cerro Caliche project and the San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The company is known for its experienced operational and management teams with a track record in discovering and developing natural resource deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 357,370

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$53.38M

