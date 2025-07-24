Sonic Automotive Reports Q2 Revenue Growth Despite Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sonic Automotive ( (SAH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Sonic Automotive reported its second-quarter financial results, highlighting a record total revenue of $3.7 billion, a 6% increase year-over-year, despite a net loss of $45.6 million due to a franchise asset impairment charge. The company achieved significant growth in its EchoPark Segment with record income and adjusted EBITDA, and completed the acquisition of four Jaguar Land Rover dealerships, becoming the largest retailer of these brands in the U.S. Sonic’s board also approved a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction and financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (SAH) stock is a Buy with a $66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sonic Automotive stock, see the SAH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SAH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SAH is a Neutral.

Sonic Automotive’s strong financial performance and earnings call insights drive a positive outlook, supported by its attractive valuation. However, technical indicators suggest short-term caution is warranted.

To see Spark’s full report on SAH stock, click here.

More about Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, focusing on the sale of new and used vehicles, as well as providing automotive services. The company operates through its Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports Segments, with a significant presence in the luxury vehicle market, particularly through its recent acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover dealerships.

Average Trading Volume: 203,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.72B

For an in-depth examination of SAH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue