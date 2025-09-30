Sonam Limited Announces Board Changes with New Appointment and Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sonam Ltd ( (IN:SONAMLTD) ) just unveiled an update.

Sonam Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Ravi Prakashbhai Ranpura as a Non-executive Additional Independent Director, effective September 30, 2025, following a board meeting. This appointment aligns with regulatory requirements, and Mr. Ranpura is confirmed to not be debarred from holding the office of director. Additionally, the company acknowledged the resignation of Mrs. Ashaben Vipulkumar Patel as an Independent Director, also effective September 30, 2025, with no material reasons for her resignation beyond those stated in her resignation letter. These changes in the board composition are significant for the company’s governance and may impact its strategic direction.

More about Sonam Ltd

Sonam Limited, formerly known as Sonam Clock Limited, operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing clocks. The company is based in Morbi, Gujarat, India, and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.

Learn more about SONAMLTD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue