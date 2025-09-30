Sonam Limited Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sonam Ltd ( (IN:SONAMLTD) ) just unveiled an update.

Sonam Limited announced changes in its board of directors, appointing Mr. Ravi Prakashbhai Ranpura as a Non-executive Additional Independent Director and accepting the resignation of Mrs. Ashaben Vipulkumar Patel as an Independent Director, both effective from September 30, 2025. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

More about Sonam Ltd

Sonam Limited, formerly known as Sonam Clock Limited, operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing clocks and related products. The company is based in Gujarat, India, and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.

Learn more about SONAMLTD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue