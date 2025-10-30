Somerset Minerals Unveils Promising Geophysical Survey Results at Jura Prospect

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tempus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SMM) ) just unveiled an update.

Somerset Minerals Limited, a company engaged in mineral exploration, announced promising results from its geophysical survey at the Jura Prospect, part of its Coppermine Project in Canada. The survey indicates a mineralized zone extending over 600 meters below the surface, suggesting the potential for higher-grade copper deposits as conductivity increases with depth. The discovery of new targets and ongoing exploration efforts highlight the potential for a multi-deposit copper camp, with upcoming drilling and survey results expected to provide further insights.

More about Tempus Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 8,826,336

Current Market Cap: A$15.34M

