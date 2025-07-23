Somerset Minerals Unveils Promising Copper Discoveries at Coppermine Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tempus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SMM) ) has provided an announcement.

Somerset Minerals Limited has completed its maiden drill campaign and surface sampling program at the Coppermine Project, revealing visible copper mineralisation in multiple drill holes across various prospects. These early results, including high-grade surface samples, suggest significant potential for multiple copper discoveries in the underexplored district. The company is planning a larger Phase 2 exploration program to further define the resource base and test the broader land package, with assays from current drilling and sampling expected soon.

More about Tempus Resources Ltd.

Somerset Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper resources. The company is engaged in a technically disciplined exploration program at its flagship Coppermine Project in Canada, targeting high-priority copper prospects across a 1,665 km² landholding.

Average Trading Volume: 4,577,243

Current Market Cap: A$14.84M

