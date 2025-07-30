Somerset Minerals Expands Its Hold in Nunavut with Coppermine Project Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tempus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SMM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Somerset Minerals Ltd has completed the acquisition of the Coppermine Project, becoming the largest landholder in the region with 1,665 km² of exploration tenure. The company has raised $2.39 million to fund exploration activities, and initial sampling results have confirmed high-grade copper mineralization. This strategic expansion enhances Somerset’s position in the copper mining sector and provides significant opportunities for future development.

Somerset Minerals Ltd is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on copper exploration and development. The company has a significant presence in the Coppermine region of Nunavut, Canada, where it holds extensive exploration licenses targeting high-grade copper mineralization within the Copper Creek Formation.

