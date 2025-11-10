Somec’s Fabbrica Secures $29 Million Hospital Facade Project in Connecticut

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Somec S.p.A. ( (IT:SOM) ) has issued an update.

Somec S.p.A.’s American subsidiary, Fabbrica LLC, has secured a $29 million contract to construct the facade of a hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. This project, part of a healthcare complex known for its training and research, is expected to be completed between 2026 and 2027. The initiative underscores Somec’s growing reputation in North America for delivering high-quality, innovative architectural solutions, particularly in the healthcare sector, which aligns with the company’s strategic focus on combining technology, functionality, and aesthetics.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:SOM) stock is a Buy with a EUR20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Somec S.p.A. stock, see the IT:SOM Stock Forecast page.

More about Somec S.p.A.

Somec S.p.A. is a leader in engineering, design, and construction of complex turnkey projects in the civil and naval fields. Operating through three divisions—Horizons, Talenta, and Mestieri—the company specializes in engineered systems of naval architectures, civil facades, professional kitchen systems, and customized interiors. With a global presence in 12 countries across 3 continents, Somec is known for its quality, operational, and financial reliability, employing over 1000 people and generating revenues of 383 million euros in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 3,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €108.1M

